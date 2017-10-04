Fox is developing a police drama based
on New York Times bestselling author Kathleen Kent's new novel
The Dime.
According to Variety, Fox has
ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached.
The Dime's protagonist is Betty
Rhyzyk, a tall, red-headed lesbian cop from Brooklyn who moves with
her girlfriend to Dallas to helm a team of detectives.
From the book's description:
“Dallas, Texas is not for the faint of heart. Good thing for Betty
Rhyzyk she's from a family of take-no-prisoners Brooklyn police
detectives. But her Big Apple wisdom will only get her so far when
she relocates to The Big D, where Mexican drug cartels and cult
leaders, deadbeat skells and society wives all battle for sunbaked
turf.”
“Betty is as tough as the best of
them, but she's deeply shaken when her first investigation goes
sideways. Battling a group of unruly subordinates, a persistent
stalker, a formidable criminal organization, and an unsupportive
girlfriend, the unbreakable Detective Betty Rhyzyk may be reaching
her limit.”
Matt Reeves, who will write and direct
the upcoming DC film The Batman, is attached to the project as
an executive producer. Tony Gayton and Joe Gayton, the creators of
the AMC series Hell on Wheels, will write and executive
produce the one-hour drama. Reeves, who is also executive producing
Fox's vampire drama The Passage, previously directed
Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War
for the Planet of the Apes.