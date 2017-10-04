Fox is developing a police drama based on New York Times bestselling author Kathleen Kent's new novel The Dime.

According to Variety, Fox has ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached.

The Dime's protagonist is Betty Rhyzyk, a tall, red-headed lesbian cop from Brooklyn who moves with her girlfriend to Dallas to helm a team of detectives.

From the book's description:

“Dallas, Texas is not for the faint of heart. Good thing for Betty Rhyzyk she's from a family of take-no-prisoners Brooklyn police detectives. But her Big Apple wisdom will only get her so far when she relocates to The Big D, where Mexican drug cartels and cult leaders, deadbeat skells and society wives all battle for sunbaked turf.”

“Betty is as tough as the best of them, but she's deeply shaken when her first investigation goes sideways. Battling a group of unruly subordinates, a persistent stalker, a formidable criminal organization, and an unsupportive girlfriend, the unbreakable Detective Betty Rhyzyk may be reaching her limit.”

Matt Reeves, who will write and direct the upcoming DC film The Batman, is attached to the project as an executive producer. Tony Gayton and Joe Gayton, the creators of the AMC series Hell on Wheels, will write and executive produce the one-hour drama. Reeves, who is also executive producing Fox's vampire drama The Passage, previously directed Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.