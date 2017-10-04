On Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The 59-year-old DeGeneres opened her show with a powerful message of hope.

“I am hoping we can fill this room with love and prayers and hope. That is what I want right now,” she said. “It's very easy to lose hope. But we cannot do that. I always say there's a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on.”

Sunday's deadly attack by a lone gunman in Las Vegas left at least 58 people dead and injured more than 500.

The attack on a country music concert taking place on the Las Vegas strip overtakes last year's mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando as the nation's deadliest.

“The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show,” DeGeneres added after playing a series of clips of past guests who have helped others.

She added that her show would help the victims in whatever way it could.

“What we want to do is give you an escape from whatever is going on in your life, whatever is going on in the world. And that is what we're going to do,” she said.