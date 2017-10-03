LGBT law groups said Monday that they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Mississippi's controversial “religious freedom” law.

In June, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that plaintiffs in the case lacked standing to challenge the law, reversing a lower court's order that had put the law, known as HB 1523, on hold. On Friday, the appeals court denied a request to rehear the case before the full court.

The 5th Circuit did not address the constitutionality of the law.

Mississippi's Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act allows businesses to deny services to LGBT people based on their “sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions.” It also seeks to provide similar protections to individuals who object to transgender rights. It is considered the broadest religious objections law enacted since Obergefell, the 2015 Supreme Court case that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Susan Hrowstowski of Hattiesburg, a plaintiff in the case, denied the court's conclusion that she has not been harmed by the law.

“The thing that bothers me about that is that when your own government passes a law against you that is emotionally, psychologically and spiritually demoralizing – it's indescribable,” she told the AP. “You've got this entire class of people who have been degraded to not even second-class citizens...Now people can treat us as badly as they want without any repercussions."

Republican Governor Phil Bryant once again defended the law in a statement.

“As I have said from the beginning, this law was democratically enacted and is perfectly constitutional. The people of Mississippi have the right to ensure that all of our citizens are free to peacefully live and work without fear of being punished for their sincerely held religious beliefs,” Bryant said.