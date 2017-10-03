Conservative Milo Yiannopoulos married
his long-time boyfriend in Hawaii.
According to Newsweek,
Yiannopoulos and his partner, identified only as John, exchanged vows
at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Yiannopoulos posted
photos from the ceremony and reception on Instagram. But in each
photo his new husband's face is cropped out. John's name was gleaned
from a black and white photo from a seating place card that
Yiannopoulos posted.
Yiannopoulos in February announced that
he had quit Breitbart News, the alt-right website with close
ties to President Donald Trump, amid criticism over comments he made
that appeared to condone pedophilia. The comments also cost him a
book deal with Simon & Schuster.
Yiannopoulos also posted a headline
from the Daily Mail announcing his nuptials: “Alt-right
poster boy Milo Yiannopoulos gets married in Hawaii – but crops out
his new husband's face from all social media pics.” He captioned
the link “WORST WHITE SUPREMACIST EVER,” a reference to his
husband's African heritage.
In another post, he targeted
transgender comic Shon Faye after she made fun of his wedding outfit.
“Funny old world where I can't even
catch a dick yet Milo Yiannopoulos can get married without even
growing out those ghastly frosted tips,” Faye wrote, then added in
a separate post, “How can theologians reason the existence of a
good and just God that doesn't smite Milo for that floral print.”
Yiannopoulos, who has described himself as a “proud free-speech
warrior,” responded: “The fact that trannies can't recognize and
don't appreciate Gucci just proves they are mentally ill.”