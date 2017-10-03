Sunday's deadly attack by a lone gunman
in Las Vegas left at least 58 people dead and injured more than 500.
The attack on a country music concert
taking place on the Las Vegas strip overtakes last year's mass
shooting at gay nightclub in Orlando as the nation's deadliest.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, responded in a statement.
“Our hearts are with Las Vegas and
all those impacted by this horrific tragedy,” said HRC President
Chad Griffin. “After Newtown, our nation called for action. After
Tucson, Virginia Tech, Aurora, San Bernardino, Charleston, and
Alexandria, we called for action. After the shooting at Pulse
Nightclub a little more than a year ago, we called for action. Yet,
in the face of these mounting tragedies, many of our lawmakers have
refused to act on meaningful gun safety legislation. As these
politicians fail to act, at least 58 people in Las Vegas were killed
last night, while hundreds more have been injured. It’s time for
Congress and the White House to act. We need leadership now, and we
must continue to demand it until our lawmakers either hear us – or
we have new lawmakers.”
LGBT celebrities also reacted to the
news.
“It's unimaginable,” Ellen
DeGeneres tweeted. “And yet it's real. I don't know where to
begin. Watching, crying, and sending love.”
Melissa Etheridge messaged: “My heart
beats with sadness today...sending love into the world is all I can
do. This brings me to my knees...#LasVegasShooting #morelove.”
“God bless those killed or hurt in
Las Vegas,” wrote Boy George. “I cannot bear it. It's just too
upsetting.”
Olympian Gus Kenworthy added: “The
saddest part is that this has happened before and that it will happen
again. We NEED stricter gun reform.”