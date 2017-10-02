The Catholic Church in Australia has
launched a month of prayer and fasting to defeat a postal survey
which asks whether the government should extend marriage rights to
gay and lesbian couples.
Bishop Michael Kennedy of the Catholic
diocese of Armidale recorded a video in support of the effort. In
the 2-minute video, Kennedy asks for prayers for the nation's
leaders. “We pray that they will uphold God's plan for marriage in
our nation,” Kennedy said.
A group of Christian leaders opposed to
same-sex marriage is backing the effort. Led by James Condon, a
commissioner with the Salvation Army, Ps Peter Walker, an indigenous
leader from the Uluru Bark Petition, and Warwick Marsh, a spokesman
for the Canberra Declaration, a Christian document in support of
marriage as a heterosexual union, the group is calling for the world
to join in praying for a “miracle for marriage” in Australia.
“The polls are predicting a defeat
for those who believe in the biblical definition of marriage,” the
members said in a press release. “Australian Christians are asking
for prayer from all over the world for a 'miracle for marriage' in
Australia. The ballots must be posted back by the end of October.
The Catholic Church has called for a month of 'Prayer and Fasting for
Marriage and Families' through the month of October 2017.”
David Rowsome, a co-writer of the
Canberra Declaration, said: “We as believers must approach these
issues with great humility as marriage has been greatly damaged under
our watch. Collectively, we as nation must ask God for forgiveness
for our failure and truly repent. At the same time, we need to pray
for God's grace to be shown to marriages and families in distress.”
Results from the postal survey are
expected to be released November 15.