Macklemore and Mary Lambert performed
Same Love during the National Rugby League's (NRL) grand final
on Sunday in Sydney.
Sunday's performance came as Australian
voters are taking part in a postal survey which asks whether the
government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.
Results of the postal vote, estimated to cost $120 million, are
non-binding, and expected to be released on November 15.
Retired NRL player Tony Wall launched a
petition demanding that the league rescind its invitation for
Macklemore to perform. Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott promoted
the petition in a tweet. “Footy fans shouldn't be subjected to a
politicized grand final. Sport is sport!” Abbott wrote.
Macklemore performed his pro-marriage
equality anthem, Same Love, accompanied by out singer Mary
Lambert. As the duo finished the track, Macklemore shouted “Equality
for all” and plumes of rainbow-colored smoke filled the air. The
words “We stand for equality” also appeared on monitors inside
the stadium.
During an appearance on The Cruz
Show earlier this week,
Macklemore said that he was “getting a lot of tweets from angry old
white dudes in Australia.” “I think there's a petition today to
ban me from playing it. It's interesting times in Australia,” he
said.
NRL executive Todd Greenberg told radio
station 2GB before Sunday's performance that “that song” would be
included in Macklemore's 4-song set. “And we're very comfortable
with that,” he said.