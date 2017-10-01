Out British singer Sam Smith closed BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month on Friday with covers of Alicia Keys' Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart and George Michael's Father Figure.

“They asked me to pick two covers and I picked the Alicia Keys one. For this final cover I wanted to pick my favorite artist of all time, and that is the incredible George Michael. I hope you like this guys,” Smith said in introducing his rendition of Father Figure.

As Smith's cover segued into a bridge from Michael's Faith, he encouraged the crowd to clap along. “Come on Radio 1, let's celebrate George right now,” he said.

Michael, who was also gay, died last year on Christmas Day from natural causes.

Smith also performed his new single Too Good At Goodbyes, which he released in early September and is expected to be on his sophomore album. Smith's 2014 album In The Lonely Hour was widely praised.

In releasing Too Good At Goodbyes, Smith said that fans won't have long to wait for his follow up album, which he promised would arrive before Christmas.

