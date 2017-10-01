A top Mormon leader has reiterated the church's opposition to same-sex marriage.

Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, made his remarks on Saturday during a church conference watched by millions of followers.

Oaks said that children should be raised in families led by married heterosexual parents.

“We have witnessed a rapid and increasing public acceptance of cohabitation without marriage and same-sex marriage. The corresponding media advocacy, education, and even occupational requirements pose difficult challenges for Latter-day Saints,” Oaks is quoted as saying by the AP. “We must try to balance the competing demands of following the gospel law in our personal lives and teachings even as we seek to show love for all.”

“Even as we must live with the marriage laws and other traditions of a declining world, those who strive for exaltation must make personal choices in family life according to the Lord’s way whenever that differs from the world’s way,” Oaks added.

In 1995, the church detailed its position on marriage in a document titled The Family: A Proclamation to the World. Oaks said that the policy would not be change.

In 2008, the Mormon church actively lobbied for passage of a California constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. Seven years later, the church said that gay men and lesbians in a relationship are apostates.

