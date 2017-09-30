Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday announced that she's running for the Senate seat being held by Arizona GOP Senator Jeff Flake, one of President Donald Trump's most visible Republican critics.

Sinema made history in 2012 when she became the first openly bisexual person elected to the U.S. House. She currently represents Arizona's 9th congressional district.

She announced her Senate campaign in a three-minute video.

“I guess I'm a little bit different than most people in politics,” Sinema says in the video, explaining that after divorce her mother struggled to raise her three children.

“For nearly three years we lived in an old, abandoned gas station without running water or electricity. Sometimes we didn't have enough food to eat. But we got by thanks to help from family, church and sometimes even the government.”

“So when people ask why I want to serve in the United States Senate, well, that’s easy,” Sinema added. “I want to do more for my country. I have the chance to change things and help Arizonans every day. Whether it’s a veteran who can’t get his benefits, a widow who needs Social Security, a businessman who’s struggling with red tape or parents worried their kids won’t have a better life than they have, I get to help people solve their problems. What a privilege.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, endorsed Sinema's Senate bid.

“Kyrsten Sinema is a fighter and a trailblazer who has spent her career advancing the rights of the LGBTQ community,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “As a highly effective legislator, Kyrsten has proven herself to be a relentless champion for equality. We are proud to endorse her candidacy for the U.S. Senate.”

According to Politico, Sinema's campaign has $3.2 million on hand, roughly $200,000 more than Flake.