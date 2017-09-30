The crowd at Friday's MLB game in
Nationals Park cheered as a gay couple got engaged.
According to the
Washington
Blade, Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison got engaged as the
Washington Nationals took on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The proposal included the help of
Screech, the mascot of the Nationals, and was broadcast on the
stadium's jumbotron.
As the camera lingered over the couple,
both of whom were dressed in Nationals colors, Screech handed a
baseball which asked “Will you marry me?” to one of the men as
the other got down on one knee and produced an engagement ring. The
men hugged and kissed as the crowd cheered for the happy couple and
Screech hugged them.
The Washington Nationals posted video
from the engagement on YouTube. The team scored the video with Bruno
Mars' single Marry You. While many fans in the video are seen taking
pictures and clapping, a close look at the crowd around the couple
shows several fans attempting to ignore the couple's engagement.