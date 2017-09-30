LGBT groups were among those applauding the resignation of Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

Price stepped down amid a growing chorus of criticism over his travel budget, which reportedly included over $1 million in private jets since taking office in February. President Donald Trump accepted Price's resignation on Friday.

In his resignation letter, Price told Trump that he regrets how “recent events have created a distraction” from the president's agenda, including efforts to repeal the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

LGBT groups said that repealing or undermining former President Barack Obama's signature health care law would harm the LGBT community.

“We welcome Tom Price's resignation because he jeopardized the health and well being of LGBTQ people and other marginalized communities,” said David Stacy, director of government affairs at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). “Americans deserve a secretary of Health and Human Services who will stand up for them and look out for their best interests no matter who they are, where they come from or whom they love.”

As a member of the U.S. House, Price routinely voted against LGBT rights, including a 2006 vote for a constitutional amendment that sought to define marriage as a heterosexual union. He also voted against repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” and a bill that sought to ban employment discrimination based on sexual orientation (Employment Non-Discrimination Act of 2007).

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis also applauded Price's resignation.

“After decades of targeting marginalized communities for his own profit, karma finally caught up with Tom Price,” Ellis said in a statement. “It’s a relief that an anti-LGBTQ activist like Price was removed from the Trump Administration’s highest ranks, but LGBTQ Americans must remain vigilant and prepare for the next nomination – as they could bring the same discriminatory agenda as the rest of the president’s picks.”