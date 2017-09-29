Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is promoting a petition that calls on the National Rugby League (NRL) to scrap plans to feature Macklemore at its grand final on Sunday.

The Australian government is asking all of its more than 16 million voters to weigh in on whether the government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the postal vote, estimated to cost $120 million, are non-binding, and expected to be released on November 15.

While most Australians have probably already received their ballots, the deadline to turn in ballots is November 7.

Conservative politicians and pundits are outraged that Macklemore plans to sing his pro-marriage equality anthem, Save Love, at Sunday's event.

“Footy fans shouldn't be subjected to a politicized grand final. Sport is sport!” Abbott, a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage, wrote in tweeting the petition from retired NRL player Tony Wall.

Wall's petition demands that the NRL “reconsider its political position and remove LBGTIQ politics out of the awesome sport of Rugby League.”

More than 15,300 people have signed the petition as of Friday morning.

During an appearance on The Cruz Show, Macklemore said that he was “getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes in Australia.” “I think there's a petition today to ban me from playing it. It's interesting times in Australia,” he said.

NRL executive Todd Greenberg told radio station 2GB that Macklemore will sing four of his biggest hits on Sunday, one of which will be “that song.” “And we're very comfortable with that,” he added.