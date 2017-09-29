In an interview with SiriusXM Progress Radio, out actor-singer Jussie Smollett weighed in on President Donald Trump's attack on the NFL.

While campaigning last week for Alabama Senator Luther Strange, who on Tuesday lost his GOP primary to Roy Moore, Trump blasted NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem. The president said that players who protest should be fired.

During the 2016 season, Colin Kaepernick became the first player to take such a stand. He said he was protesting police brutality and racial injustice in America.

“He’s a pig, a racist, a horrible human being,” Smollett said of the president.

“To me Colin Kaepernick is very patriotic. He’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing as a citizen of this country. If anything, sadly, the person who was falsely elected to be president of the United States is actually the least patriotic person that we’ve seen in a long time.”

“It’s a cliché but the power of the people is stronger than the people in power,” he added. “And we are in power. Look at the conversation... Of course, it’s hard, but you must remember: We’re fighting the same things our parents and our grandparents and our great grandparents were fighting against. But let us not forget that we have it better the our parents, our grandparents and our great grandparents had it. Let’s utilize what we have to come together. And I think that is what we’re seeing.”

Following Trump's election, Smollett, who plays gay performer Jamal Lyon on Fox's Empire, sent a powerful message to Trump in his video Fucked Up World.

