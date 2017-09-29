Out singer Ricky Martin on Thursday made a surprise appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show to plead for help for Puerto Rico as it faces a mounting disaster in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The 41-year-old Martin, who was born in San Juan, revealed that he had not spoken to his brother for five days and that he's been unsuccessful in his effort to transport his ailing father from the island because the airport is in ruins.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am from Puerto Rico and right now Puerto Rico is suffering,” Martin said. “We were destroyed by a hurricane and it’s been very difficult right now. There is no water. There is no electricity. There is no food. There is no medicine. There is no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying. So, as a Puerto Rican, as the American that I am, I’m here to ask for your help.”

Martin asked people to donate to the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief fund or to a fundraising campaign he set up on the You Caring website. As of Thursday evening, Martin had raised more than $1.2 million for hurricane relief.

At the end of the segment, DeGeneres presented Martin with an $80,000 check from Cheerios and General Mills.