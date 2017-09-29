Out singer Ricky Martin on Thursday
made a surprise appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show to
plead for help for Puerto Rico as it faces a mounting disaster in the
wake of Hurricane Maria.
The 41-year-old Martin, who was born in
San Juan, revealed that he had not spoken to his brother for five
days and that he's been unsuccessful in his effort to transport his
ailing father from the island because the airport is in ruins.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I am from
Puerto Rico and right now Puerto Rico is suffering,” Martin
said. “We were destroyed by a hurricane and it’s been very
difficult right now. There is no water. There is no electricity.
There is no food. There is no medicine. There is no diesel for the
generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying. So, as
a Puerto Rican, as the American that I am, I’m here to ask for your
help.”
Martin asked people to donate to the
Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief fund or to a fundraising campaign he
set up on the You Caring website. As of Thursday evening, Martin
had raised more than $1.2 million for hurricane relief.
At the end of the segment, DeGeneres
presented Martin with an $80,000 check from Cheerios and General
Mills.