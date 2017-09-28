Roy Moore won the Republican primary
against Alabama Senator Luther Strange.
Strange, who had the backing of
President Donald Trump, was appointed to replace Jeff Sessions after
the former senator was confirmed as attorney general.
The contest was not close, with Moore
receiving 54.6 percent of the vote to Strange's 45.4 percent.
Moore had the backing of several
anti-LGBT groups, including the Family Research Council (FRC) and the
National Organization for Marriage (NOM).
While Strange is also opposed to LGBT
rights, Moore's views on the subject are extreme.
Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court
chief justice, was ousted from the bench last year after ordering
judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell, in
which the court found that gay and lesbian couples have a
constitutional right to marry.
(Related: AL
Supreme Court upholds Roy Moore's suspension.)
In announcing his campaign, the
70-year-old Moore reiterated his opposition to marriage equality,
saying that the Supreme Court had “destroyed … our sacred
institution of marriage.”
Moore has previously said that allowing
gay couples to marry goes
against God, will lead
to incest, polygamy and child
abuse, and will “destroy”
the United States.
As recently as two years, Moore said
that gay sex should be illegal.
(Related: Bryan
Fischer sides with Roy Moore on criminalizing homosexuality.)