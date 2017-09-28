Will & Grace star Debra Messing on Wednesday said that she regrets appearing on Megyn Kelly's new NBC morning talk show, Megyn Kelly TODAY.

Will & Grace, which returns to NBC for its ninth season after 11 years off the air on Thursday, September 28, was the first prime-time television network show to feature an openly gay lead in Eric McCormack's uptight lawyer Will Truman.

The show's cast, including Messing, McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, and the show's creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, appeared Monday on the show.

During the segment, Kelly brought out Russell Turner, a self-described Will & Grace superfan.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer and you became gay because of Will?” Kelly asked her guest, Russell.

“I look at Will Truman, I'm like, 'He has it made.' Lawyer, best apartment in New York City and gay, come on, trifecta,” Russell replied.

“Nailed it,” Kelly exclaimed.

After Kelly informed Russell that the show had awarded him tickets to a taping of Will & Grace, along with a backstage tour, she told him that his “gay thing” was gong to “work out great.”

“I don't know anything about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing are going to work out great,” Kelly said as she patted Russell on the shoulder.

Messing was asked on Instagram why they even agreed to appear on the show.

“Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning,” Messing replied. “The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”