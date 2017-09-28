Will & Grace star Debra
Messing on Wednesday said that she regrets appearing on Megyn Kelly's
new NBC morning talk show, Megyn Kelly TODAY.
Will & Grace, which returns
to NBC for its ninth season after 11 years off the air on Thursday,
September 28, was the first prime-time television network show to
feature an openly gay lead in Eric McCormack's uptight lawyer Will
Truman.
The show's cast, including Messing,
McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, and the show's creators,
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, appeared Monday on the show.
During the segment, Kelly brought out
Russell Turner, a self-described Will & Grace superfan.
“Is it true that you became a lawyer
and you became gay because of Will?” Kelly asked her guest,
Russell.
“I look at Will Truman, I'm like, 'He
has it made.' Lawyer, best apartment in New York City and gay, come
on, trifecta,” Russell replied.
“Nailed it,” Kelly exclaimed.
After Kelly informed Russell that the
show had awarded him tickets to a taping of Will & Grace,
along with a backstage tour, she told him that his “gay thing”
was gong to “work out great.”
“I don't know anything about the
lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the
gay thing are going to work out great,” Kelly said as she patted
Russell on the shoulder.
Messing was asked on Instagram why they
even agreed to appear on the show.
“Honestly I didn't know it was MK
until that morning,” Messing
replied. “The itinerary just said Today show appearance.
Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”