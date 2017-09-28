Australian actor-singer Hugh Jackman on
Tuesday announced that he and his wife would be voting “yes” in
Australia's postal survey on same-sex marriage.
The Australian government is asking all
of its more than 16 million voters to weigh in on whether the
government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.
Results of the postal vote, estimated to cost $120 million, are
non-binding, and expected to be released on November 15.
Jackman, who is best known for his
long-running role as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise,
said in a tweet that he and his wife Deborah-Lee Furness were backing
the “yes” campaign.
“We believe all Australians deserve
to be treated equally under the law. That's why Deb & I are
voting YES #equality and #love!” the actor messaged on Twitter.
Jackman, 48, has previously described
himself as a Christian and a “religious person.”
In 2012, Jackman and Olivia Newton-John
were among the Australian celebrities to endorse marriage equality.
(Related: Hugh
Jackman, Olivia Newton-John endorse gay marriage.)
Other celebrities who have called on
voters to vote “yes” in the current postal survey include Liam
and Chris
Hemsworth, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Elton
John, Sam
Smith and Brandon
Flynn.