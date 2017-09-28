Australian actor-singer Hugh Jackman on Tuesday announced that he and his wife would be voting “yes” in Australia's postal survey on same-sex marriage.

The Australian government is asking all of its more than 16 million voters to weigh in on whether the government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the postal vote, estimated to cost $120 million, are non-binding, and expected to be released on November 15.

Jackman, who is best known for his long-running role as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, said in a tweet that he and his wife Deborah-Lee Furness were backing the “yes” campaign.

“We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law. That's why Deb & I are voting YES #equality and #love!” the actor messaged on Twitter.

Jackman, 48, has previously described himself as a Christian and a “religious person.”

In 2012, Jackman and Olivia Newton-John were among the Australian celebrities to endorse marriage equality.

(Related: Hugh Jackman, Olivia Newton-John endorse gay marriage.)

Other celebrities who have called on voters to vote “yes” in the current postal survey include Liam and Chris Hemsworth, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Elton John, Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn.