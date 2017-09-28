In a recent interview with Time Out London, actor Andrew Garfield talked about playing Prior Walker, a gay man dying of AIDS, in the 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Angels in America at the National Theatre in London.

The 34-year-old Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge) told the publication that he felt “privileged” to portray Walker.

“It’s sadly very pertinent to the political climate,” Garfield said. “I feel very privileged to have done it. It’s deepened my longing to get the world to where we want it, in terms of how we treat each other.”

“The fact that certain communities have to fight for equality to be treated as the divine creatures they are: that is outrageous,” he added.

Following the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Garfield, 34, wrote a heartfelt letter to the LGBT community. He told Time Out London that it was a “small token from the heart.”

“I felt I wanted to do something,” he said. “I was very grateful to be asked.”

Garfield will next be seen in director David Robert Mitchell's crime thriller Under the Silver Lake, which is slated to premiere in 2018.

