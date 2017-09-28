In a recent interview with Time Out
London, actor Andrew Garfield talked about playing Prior Walker,
a gay man dying of AIDS, in the 25th anniversary
production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning
play Angels in America at the National Theatre in London.
The 34-year-old Garfield (The
Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge) told the publication that he
felt “privileged” to portray Walker.
“It’s sadly very pertinent to the
political climate,” Garfield said. “I feel very privileged to
have done it. It’s deepened my longing to get the world to where we
want it, in terms of how we treat each other.”
“The fact that certain communities
have to fight for equality to be treated as the divine creatures they
are: that is outrageous,” he added.
Following the Pulse nightclub massacre
in Orlando, Garfield, 34, wrote a heartfelt letter to the LGBT
community. He told Time Out London that it was a “small
token from the heart.”
“I felt I wanted to do something,”
he said. “I was very grateful to be asked.”
Garfield will next be seen in director
David Robert Mitchell's crime thriller Under the Silver Lake,
which is slated to premiere in 2018.
(Related: Andrew
Garfield says he's gay “without the physical act.”)