The body of a missing transgender teenager was found on September 21 in Cabool, Missouri.

Ally Lee Steinfeld was reported missing on September 1.

Steinfeld's murder was brutal. Both her eyes were gouged out and Steinfeld had been stabbed in the genitals. Her body was burned and several of her bones were found in a garbage bag. Authorities found the bag inside a chicken coop.

According to the AP, Steinfeld was living with her new girlfriend, 24-year-old Briana Calderas.

Authorities have charged Calderas and two 18-year-olds, Andrew Vrba and Isis Schaucer, with first-degree murder. A fourth person has been charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Vrba reportedly told authorities that he stabbed Steinfeld in Calderas' living room. Calderas also admitted to helping burn Steinfeld's body.

Steinfeld's mother, Amber Steinfeld, told the AP that her child was “loving and kind-hearted.” She said that she and the two 18-year-old suspects were living with Calderas in her mobile home.

Authorities have said that they do not believe Steinfeld's murder was motivated by her gender identity.

Steinfeld is the 21st transgender person murdered in the United States this year, according to Chris Sgro, a spokesman for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights group.

“This violence, often motivated by hatred, must come to an end,” Sgro said. “We will continue to mourn Ally and fight back against transphobia and anti-trans violence.”

In an Instagram post from June, Steinfeld said that she was “proud to be trans. I am beautiful. I don't care what people think.”