Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on Monday debuted her NBC morning talk show with a little help from the cast of Will & Grace.

Will & Grace, which returns to NBC for its ninth season after 11 years off the air on Thursday, September 28, was the first prime-time television network show to feature an openly gay lead in Eric McCormack's uptight lawyer Will Truman.

Kelly also invited a superfan to join the Megyn Kelly TODAY segment.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer and you became gay because of Will?” Kelly asked her guest, Russell.

“I look at Will Truman, I'm like, 'He has it made.' Lawyer, best apartment in New York City and gay, come on, trifecta,” Russell replied.

“Nailed it,” Kelly exclaimed.

After Kelly informed Russell that the show had awarded him tickets to a taping of Will & Grace, along with a backstage tour, she told him that his “gay thing” was gong to “work out great.”

“I don't know anything about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing are going to work out great,” Kelly said as she patted Russell on the shoulder.