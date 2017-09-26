Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on
Monday debuted her NBC morning talk show with a little help from the
cast of Will & Grace.
Will & Grace, which returns
to NBC for its ninth season after 11 years off the air on Thursday,
September 28, was the first prime-time television network show to
feature an openly gay lead in Eric McCormack's uptight lawyer Will
Truman.
Kelly also invited a superfan to join
the Megyn Kelly TODAY segment.
“Is it true that you became a lawyer
and you became gay because of Will?” Kelly asked her guest,
Russell.
“I look at Will Truman, I'm like, 'He
has it made.' Lawyer, best apartment in New York City and gay, come
on, trifecta,” Russell replied.
“Nailed it,” Kelly exclaimed.
After Kelly informed Russell that the
show had awarded him tickets to a taping of Will & Grace,
along with a backstage tour, she told him that his “gay thing”
was gong to “work out great.”
“I don't know anything about the
lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the
gay thing are going to work out great,” Kelly said as she patted
Russell on the shoulder.