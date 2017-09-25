Singer-songwriter Tori Amos said in a
new interview that she doesn't understand how Christians can oppose
same-sex marriage.
The 54-year-old Amos told UK gay glossy
Attitude that being religious and opposed to such unions
“makes no sense.”
“It makes no sense to me to oppose
it, especially if you're a Christian,” Amos
told the magazine.
“I don't understand people who call
themselves Christians but don't follow biblical messages such as
'Love your neighbor as yourself' and 'Do unto others as you would
have them do unto you.'”
“I don't believe that if you're
following the Christ path that you would judge anybody so hatefully.
It makes no sense.”
“I grew up with a loving mother who
believed in a loving Jesus. I never saw her not open her arms to hug
somebody because of the color of their skin or their beliefs or their
sexuality,” she said.
Amos also credits a gay man for helping
kickstart her career.
“No one would give me a chance. My
father and I went around what seemed like every bar in Georgetown and
it was only a gay bar, and, in fact, a gay man, that gave me a shot.”
“He was the manager and he said: ‘OK,
let’s see what you can do kid.’ I felt embraced – and guided –
from that moment,” Amos explained.