Singer-songwriter Tori Amos said in a new interview that she doesn't understand how Christians can oppose same-sex marriage.

The 54-year-old Amos told UK gay glossy Attitude that being religious and opposed to such unions “makes no sense.”

“It makes no sense to me to oppose it, especially if you're a Christian,” Amos told the magazine.

“I don't understand people who call themselves Christians but don't follow biblical messages such as 'Love your neighbor as yourself' and 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.'”

“I don't believe that if you're following the Christ path that you would judge anybody so hatefully. It makes no sense.”

“I grew up with a loving mother who believed in a loving Jesus. I never saw her not open her arms to hug somebody because of the color of their skin or their beliefs or their sexuality,” she said.

Amos also credits a gay man for helping kickstart her career.

“No one would give me a chance. My father and I went around what seemed like every bar in Georgetown and it was only a gay bar, and, in fact, a gay man, that gave me a shot.”

“He was the manager and he said: ‘OK, let’s see what you can do kid.’ I felt embraced – and guided – from that moment,” Amos explained.