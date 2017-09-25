The dark comedy EastSiders returns for a third season on Tuesday, November 28.

EastSiders takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler Logo.

Entertainment Tonight reported that producers raised more than $80,000 toward the new season through a Kickstarter campaign. The six-episode season will be available on DVD through Wolfe Video and online platforms, including Vimeo, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com.

Returning co-stars include Van Hansis (As the World Turns), John Halbach (Such Good People), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life; Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I'm Dying Up Here) and Willam Belli (RuPaul's Drag Race).

Williamson told ET that season 3 centered on a road trip.

“It’s a difficult time to be LGBT in America right now, and I wanted to stick a rainbow flag in the tradition of the Great American Road Trip,” said Williamson. “LGBT people have the same claim to the beautiful sights of this country as everyone else. By shooting with a skeleton crew we were able to take the characters out of their comfort zone in a way that few television shows have been able to. I’m amazed at how the series has grown over the last five years and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Wolfe Video.”