In a new interview, out author-activist Armistead Maupin (Tales of the City) talks about his strained relationship with his brother.

Maupin's brother Tony supports President Donald Trump, voted against same-sex marriage in North Carolina and refused to attend a ceremony awarding Maupin a Doctor of Letters degree.

The 73-year-old Maupin's tell-all memoir, Logical Family, arrives October 5. A documentary on Maupin's life, The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin, premiered in March at South by Southwest (SXSW).

“I look at it as a failure of intelligence, not a deliberate act of cruelty on his part,” Maupin told Winq. “My brother has inherited my father’s mantle in his own mind. And part of that is to carry those attitudes along with him.”

“I’m sort of really beyond being hurt… I wrote books that offered the first sympathetic transgender character in literature forty years ago and my brother’s family is on Facebook talking about protecting their little girls from the men who want to go into the public toilets. They’re that far removed from any kind of rational understanding of transgender life, not to mention pure compassion.”

“Part of the reason I coined the term ‘logical family' is you can really beat yourself up thinking that you should be of one heart with members of your biological family. Many people aren’t. Many people look around them and think, ‘Who the hell are these people? Why am I supposed to go spend Christmas with them?’ So why not create that family yourself?” he added.

