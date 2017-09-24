Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on
Saturday tweeted that he agrees with leading U.S. Senate candidate
Roy Moore's view that gay sex should be illegal.
On Friday, CNN reported on remarks
Moore made as recently as two years ago on the issue.
“I think homosexuality should be
illegal,” Moore
said in 2015. “Sodomy was declared illegal by the United
States Supreme Court in 1987. It said there was no right under the
constitution to enlarge the fundamental rights of homosexuals.”
“But then they came back and
overturned it,” the interviewer noted.
“Well surely they overturned it.
They didn't go by their own precedent, did they?” Moore
rhetorically asked.
In a 2005 interview with Bill Press on
C-SPAN2's After Words, Moore compared gay sex to bestiality.
“Do you know that bestiality, the
relationship between man and beast is prohibited in every state?”
Moore responded when Press asked about gay couples' right to privacy.
“Did I ask you about sex with a cow?
… Or a horse? Or a dog?”
“It's the same thing,” Moore
responded.
In a tweet Saturday, Fischer wrote:
“Moore thinks sodomy should be illegal. FYI, so did Blackstone,
George Washington, all the Founders, as well as Scalia, Alito and
Thomas.”
When confronted
by blogger Joe Jervis of JoeMyGod.com, Fischer said that he wants
to “help” gay men and lesbians. “Whatever public policies we
adopt for getting people free of IV drug abuse are the same policies
we should adopt for helping gays get free,” he messaged.
In a 2011 broadcast of his Focal
Point radio show, Fischer said that “there is no reason why
[gay sex] cannot be a criminal offense once again, absolutely none.”