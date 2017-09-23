Out actor Russell Tovey has been cast as gay superhero The Ray on The CW's upcoming four-part series Crisis on Earth-X.

The show is part of the network's Arrow-verse, which includes Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

Tovey will also voice The Ray on the animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which will be broadcast on the CW Seed network. The series is produced by Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti, who is engaged to LA Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers. Last year, the couple welcomed their first son, Caleb Berlanti.

The 35-year-old Tovey is best known for playing werewolf George Sands in the BBC supernatural drama Being Human and Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico. He also played Kevin Matheson in HBO's short-lived gay drama Looking.

The Ray is reporter Raymond “Ray” Terrill, who received light-based powers while working on a story about a secret weapon of mass destruction being developed by government scientists. He fights injustice wherever it exists as a member of the Freedom Fighters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Crisis on Earth-X will be broadcast over two nights: Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28 on The CW. Freedom Fighters: The Ray will premiere sometime in the fall.