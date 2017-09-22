Ellen DeGeneres this week reiterated
that she would not want President Donald Trump on her daytime talk
show.
DeGeneres, who married actress Portia
de Rossi in 2008, made her comments in the course of interviewing
Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News anchor whom Trump verbally attacked
during the 2016 presidential election. She's the current host of
NBC's Sunday Night with Megan Kelly.
“Would you have him on your show?”
DeGeneres asked.
“Definitely,” Kelly answered. “I
mean, I would not say no to the sitting president of the United
States. Would you?”
“Yeah,” DeGeneres answered to
applause from the audience.
“He is who he is and he gets enough
attention and he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his
message across,” DeGeneres
said. “There’s nothing I’m going to say to him that’s
going to change him and I don’t want to give him a platform,
because it just validates him.”
“And for me to have someone on the
show, I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have
someone that I feel is not only dangerous – for the country, and
for me personally as a gay woman – but to the world. He’s
dividing all of us. I just don’t want him on the show,” she
added.