Ellen DeGeneres this week reiterated that she would not want President Donald Trump on her daytime talk show.

DeGeneres, who married actress Portia de Rossi in 2008, made her comments in the course of interviewing Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News anchor whom Trump verbally attacked during the 2016 presidential election. She's the current host of NBC's Sunday Night with Megan Kelly.

“Would you have him on your show?” DeGeneres asked.

“Definitely,” Kelly answered. “I mean, I would not say no to the sitting president of the United States. Would you?”

“Yeah,” DeGeneres answered to applause from the audience.

“He is who he is and he gets enough attention and he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across,” DeGeneres said. “There’s nothing I’m going to say to him that’s going to change him and I don’t want to give him a platform, because it just validates him.”

“And for me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous – for the country, and for me personally as a gay woman – but to the world. He’s dividing all of us. I just don’t want him on the show,” she added.