Streaming service Hulu on Wednesday
announced that it would stream the upcoming new season of Will &
Grace.
As of Thursday, the show's original 194
episodes, all 8 seasons, were available for new and old fans to binge
watch ahead of the show's return on Thursday, September 28 on NBC.
New episodes will hit Hulu the day
after they have aired.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean
Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles as Will &
Grace returns to NBC to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's
creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows
are also returning.
“As we gear up for the launch of the
upcoming season premiere, I can’t think of a better way to
reintroduce Will & Grace to the cultural zeitgeist than by
giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious
series wherever and whenever they want,” said NBC Entertainment
Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “With its witty comebacks, pop-culture
references and social commentary, ‘Will & Grace’ is one of
the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain
fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it.”
Joel Stillerman, chief content officer
at Hulu, added: “There’s no question that Will & Grace
has resonated with audiences since the series made its broadcast
premiere. To be able to bring such an iconic show into the streaming
universe for the first time ever is an opportunity we couldn’t pass
up. This landmark deal will allow fans to re-watch their favorite
moments ahead of the series premiere, as well as bring Will &
Grace and its cast of characters to a whole new audience.”
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time
network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer,
Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights
movement. Former
Vice President Joe Biden in 2012 credited the series with helping
advance marriage equality.