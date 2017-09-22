Star Trek: Discovery's Sunday premiere will introduce the franchise's first gay couple onboard a ship.

The couple will be portrayed by Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp.

Cruz plays medical officer Dr. Hugh Culber, while Rapp portrays starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets. In a interview with CBS News, the actors discussed their onscreen romance.

“This is the first time two human beings who are in love with each other as the same gender. It’s the first of that [on Star Trek]. Even the fact that he’s Latino and I’m white,” Rapp said. “These are just factors and then you get to know us as human beings on the ship as all the other human beings on the ship are. We are also colleagues. He’s a medical officer, I’m a science officer, and our work intersects sometimes. All that stuff is just part of the fabric of it.”

“The storyline affects our relationship,” he continued, “and the relationship may affect some decisions that are made, but the fact that it's two men in a relationship is not the focal point of any storyline.”

Cruz added that their onboard romance comes “into conflict at times.”

“It enrichens the storyline,” Cruz said. “The crux of my journey is how I balance my responsibilities as the ship's doctor with my responsibilities to the person I love, and how those two ideas can come into conflict at times.”

Cruz and Rapp previously worked on the Broadway musical Rent. Rapp originated the role of Mark Cohen, while Cruz played Angel.