Out British singer Sam Smith has called
on Australians to “change for the better” as voters there begin
casting their votes on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized.
The Australian government is spending
an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you
support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?”
Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not
binding.
The 25-year-old Smith responded to a
skywriting stunt over Sydney urging voters to “vote no” on
same-sex marriage.
“Can't believe my eyes,” Smith
tweeted to his more than 4.74 million followers on Sunday. “'Vote
No' being written in the sky over Sydney from people against equal
marriage.”
“Come on beautiful Australia....
Let's change things for the better. LOVE LOVE LOVE is LOVE.”
Smith returned to social media earlier
this month to promote his first single in two years, Too Good at
Goodbyes. He has also confirmed that his as-yet titled sophomore
album will arrive before Christmas. Smith's debut album, In the
Lonely Hour, was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in
2015.
(Related: Sam
Smith tells Elton John that he came out when he was 10.)