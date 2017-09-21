Christian conservative Theodore Shoebat
has cheered the death of an LGBT activist at Georgia Tech.
Police shot and killed Scout Schutlz,
an engineering student at the school who identified as nonbinary and
preferred they/them pronouns, on Saturday during an incident in which
Schultz ignored officers' commands to drop a knife.
In a video posted Tuesday, Shoebat
praised police for killing Schultz, adding that gay people deserve to
be killed because they present a danger to society.
“It really doesn't matter,” Shoebat
said, whether Schutlz, 21, possessed a weapon or represented a
threat to the police “because this sodomite should have been shot
anyway.”
“Him being a sodomite … his
perversion was dangerous enough and it was justification enough to
kill this freak,” Shoebat said. “He was already a danger to
society because of his perversity and so I think it was absolutely
right for this officer to kill this freak. And I hope that more and
more officers are given the opportunity to kill these freaks. That’s
what I will say. This is what needs to be happening anyway.”
“There needs to be a law that says
that homosexuality is a danger to society and therefore those who
push homosexuality and those who participate in this perversity are
indeed worthy of death,” he added.