The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with the estranged wife of a gay woman seeking parental rights.

The case involves Kimberly and Suzan McLaughlin, who had a son through artificial insemination while married in 2011. The couple, who married in 2008 in California and later moved to Tucson, had a legal agreement to shared parenting, but Kimberley, the child's biological mother, opposed the arrangement after the women separated. In seeking a divorce, Suzan asked for parenting time.

Kimberly's attorney in June argued that Suzan was not entitled to parental rights because an Arizona law that presumes the husband in a marriage to be the parent of any child born within 10 months of a marriage only applies to opposite-sex couples.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Scott Bales said that a spouse's sex is irrelevant because the Supreme Court in Obergefell ruled that gay and lesbian couples are entitled to civil marriage “on the same terms and conditions as opposite-sex couples.”

“It would be inconsistent … to conclude that same-sex couples can legally marry but states can deny them the same benefits of marriage afforded opposite-sex couples,” Bales said.

Bales also called on Arizona lawmakers to repeal laws that discriminate against same-sex couples.