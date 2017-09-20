Actor Liam Hemsworth has called on Australians to vote in favor of same-sex marriage.

The Australian government is spending an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?” Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not binding.

Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) on Tuesday said that while he does not believe the issue should be up for a vote, he called on Australians to vote yes.

“I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender,” Hemsworth captioned a photo of Australia in rainbow colors on Instagram. “To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia.”

Hemsworth's older brother, actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor), has also encouraged Australians to vote yes for same-sex marriage. The brothers grew up in Australia, though Liam currently resides in Los Angeles. Oldest brother Luke currently plays security officer Ashley Stubbs in HBO's Westworld.

