Actor Liam Hemsworth has called on
Australians to vote in favor of same-sex marriage.
The Australian government is spending
an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you
support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?”
Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not
binding.
Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) on
Tuesday said that while he does not believe the issue should be up
for a vote, he called on Australians to vote yes.
“I personally do not believe that
same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN
RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender,”
Hemsworth captioned a photo of Australia in rainbow colors on
Instagram. “To all the Australians that care about equality and
human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly
about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia.”
Hemsworth's older brother, actor Chris
Hemsworth (Thor), has also encouraged Australians to vote yes
for same-sex marriage. The brothers grew up in Australia, though
Liam currently resides in Los Angeles. Oldest brother Luke currently
plays security officer Ashley Stubbs in HBO's Westworld.
(Related: Chris
Hemsworth urges Australians to vote for same-sex marriage.)