Opponents of same-sex marriage in Australia are planning to hold a “straight lives matter” rally on Saturday to promote “white heteronormativity.”

The Australian government is spending an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?” Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not binding.

Saturday's event, which is being organized by the far-right Party for Freedom, will take place in Darlinghurst, one of Sydney's largest and most widely recognized LGBT villages, near a memorial dedicated to the LGBT victims of the Holocaust. The group's leader, Nick Folkes, told news.com.au that sexuality is a choice.

“We want to make a strong point – I don't feel were provoking anyone. We can hold a rally anywhere,” said Folkes, who will lead the march.

“In most cases it's a lifestyle people choose. My neighbor has kids and he was straight but went gay,” he added.

Folkes, whose party mostly protests Muslim immigration, also told news.com.au that he wasn't homophobic.

“This is not about gay marriage, it's a Pandora's box,” he said. “Some people are talking about polygamy and lowering the age of consent.”

In a Facebook post, Folkes explained how immigration and same-sex marriage were connected.

“The same people who support the multi-sexual agenda of redefining marriage support third world immigration, global warming and restrictions on freedom of speech,” he wrote.