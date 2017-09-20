A Brazilian judge has struck down a 1999 decision banning therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

Waldemar de Carvalho, a federal judge in the capital of Brasilia, sided with an evangelical Christian and psychologist whose license was revoke in 2016 for offering “conversion” therapy in defiance of a 1999 decision by the Federal Council of Psychology that banned such treatments.

According to the Guardian, Rozangela Justino in a 2009 interview said that she viewed homosexuality as a “disease.”

“I feel directed by God to help people who are homosexual,” she told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The Federal Council of Psychology criticized the ruling in a statement, saying that it “opens the dangerous possibility of the use of sexual reversion therapies.” The group said it would appeal the decision.

“There is no way to cure what is not a disease,” Council president Rogerio Giannini told the Guardian. “It is not a serious, academic debate. It is a debate connected to religious or conservative positions.”

Evangelical Christian groups opposed to LGBT rights have seen steady political gains in Brazil and routinely protest television shows that feature gay or transgender characters. David Miranda, an openly gay councilor in Rio de Janeiro, told the Guardian that “Brazil is suffering a conservative wave” after decades of increasing LGBT rights.