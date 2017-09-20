Brandon Flynn, who is best known for
playing Justin Foley in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, has come
out.
The 23-year-old Flynn wrote an
emotional Instagram post in response to a skywriting stunt over
Sydney urging voters to “vote no” in a postal vote on whether
Australia should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.
(Related: Ian
Thorpe, boyfriend Ryan Channing call on Australians to support
same-sex marriage.)
While he did not specifically say how
he identifies, Flynn's post makes it clear that he identifies with
the LGBT community.
“Just saw the 'vote no' message in
the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring
on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope
your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words
will,” he captioned a photo of a rainbow flag with the word
“EQUALITY.”
“Too many of my friends have been
kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed,
ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are
scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for
Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to
all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by
the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've
fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a
message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it
worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand
up for what is right. #fuckhate,” he added.
A spokesman for actor Miles Heizer, who
plays Alex Standall on the show, in April denied rumors that his
client and Flynn were dating.
“Miles and Brandon are friends from
the show but are not dating,” the rep told Page
Six.