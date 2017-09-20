Brandon Flynn, who is best known for playing Justin Foley in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, has come out.

The 23-year-old Flynn wrote an emotional Instagram post in response to a skywriting stunt over Sydney urging voters to “vote no” in a postal vote on whether Australia should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.

While he did not specifically say how he identifies, Flynn's post makes it clear that he identifies with the LGBT community.

“Just saw the 'vote no' message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will,” he captioned a photo of a rainbow flag with the word “EQUALITY.”

“Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate,” he added.

A spokesman for actor Miles Heizer, who plays Alex Standall on the show, in April denied rumors that his client and Flynn were dating.

“Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating,” the rep told Page Six.