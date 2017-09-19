A new survey released this week found
majority support for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.
According to the poll released by
LucidTalk, a Northern Ireland polling and marketing research firm, 61
percent of people asked said that gay and lesbian couples should be
allowed to marry, while 32.5 percent of respondents remain opposed.
Six and a half percent of respondents had no opinion.
Pollsters asked more than 2,000 people:
“Same-sex marriage is now legal in Great Britain and the Republic
of Ireland, but not in Northern Ireland. If a referendum on same-sex
marriage was to be held in Northern Ireland tomorrow, which way would
you vote?”
Sixty-one percent ticked off the box
which read, “Yes – Same-sex marriage should be legal in Northern
Ireland,” while 32.5 percent answered, “No – The current NI law
should remain as it is.”
“This result is nothing particularly
new,” pollsters
wrote in presenting their findings. “Based on other polls, a
majority of people in Northern Ireland consistently support the
introduction of same-sex marriage. As [Irish Prime Minister] Leo
Varadkar said on his visit couple of months ago that same-sex
marriage is 'only a matter of time' here.”
(Related: Irish
PM Leo Varadkar says same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland only a
matter of time.)
Northern Ireland remains the only place
in the United Kingdom without marriage equality.