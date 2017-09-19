In an interview in the October issue of
GQ Style, actors Armie Hammer and Timotheé
Chalamet open up about same-sex love scenes in the upcoming film Call
Me By Your Name.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a
24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in
the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two
later-in-life reunions.
The film debuted at the Sundance Film
Festival in January and opens in select theaters on November 24.
Hammer told the magazine that his fears
over filming intimate scenes with a man failed to materialize.
“I was terrified before we were going
to do it,” Hammer said. “Having to free yourself so completely
while being naked with a man in front of a room full of people, when
you think about the prospect of that, it sounds really difficult. But
when you’re there doing it, it’s incredible easy. So, the
build-up was a lot more intense than the actual filming.”
Chalamet said that he believes some of
the film's sexiest moments do not include physical contact with his
co-star.
“I almost think the chemistry, as
opposed to the physical mechanics of the actual kissing or sex scene,
is more palpable in the lack of contact,” he said.
Hammer added that creating chemistry
with men and women is basically the same experience.
“Trying to create chemistry with a
human is trying to create chemistry with a human,” Hammer
said.