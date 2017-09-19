In an interview in the October issue of GQ Style, actors Armie Hammer and Timothe é Chalamet open up about same-sex love scenes in the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and opens in select theaters on November 24.

Hammer told the magazine that his fears over filming intimate scenes with a man failed to materialize.

“I was terrified before we were going to do it,” Hammer said. “Having to free yourself so completely while being naked with a man in front of a room full of people, when you think about the prospect of that, it sounds really difficult. But when you’re there doing it, it’s incredible easy. So, the build-up was a lot more intense than the actual filming.”

Chalamet said that he believes some of the film's sexiest moments do not include physical contact with his co-star.

“I almost think the chemistry, as opposed to the physical mechanics of the actual kissing or sex scene, is more palpable in the lack of contact,” he said.

Hammer added that creating chemistry with men and women is basically the same experience.

“Trying to create chemistry with a human is trying to create chemistry with a human,” Hammer said.