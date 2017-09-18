At Sunday's Emmy awards, Kate McKinnon and Lena Waithe were recognized, along with several shows with lesbian themes.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which includes several lesbian characters, won in several categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Elizabeth Moss and Outstanding Directing for Reed Morano.

The Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special went to an episode of the British science fiction anthology series Black Mirror titled San Junipero. The episode centers on a lesbian love story. “Love will defeat hate. Love will win,” said writer Charlie Brooker in accepting the award.

Kate McKinnon won her second consecutive Emmy on Sunday for her work on NBC's Saturday Night Live. The out actress is best known for her portrayal of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the comedy skit show.

“On a very personal note, I want to say thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit,” McKinnon said in her acceptance speech.

Comedian Lena Waithe and Master of None star Aziz Ansari shared the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show's episode Thanksgiving. In the episode, Waithe is seen growing into her sexuality over the course of twenty Thanksgiving celebrations.

In accepting her award, Waithe thanked her girlfriend and her “LGBQTIA family.”

“I see each and every one of you,” she said. “The things that make you different? Those are your superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape, go out there and conquer the world. Because the world would not be as beautiful without us in it.”