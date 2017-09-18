Singer-actress Demi Lovato is keeping
mum on her sexuality.
In an interview with Pride
Source published Friday, Lovato, 25, was asked about her song
Cool for the Summer, which became an anthem for the LGBT
community, and whether its message was that same-sex intimacy has to
be a secret.
“My intention with the song was just
fun and bi-curiosity,” Lovato answered. “I think people look at
song lyrics – they look too into it. I wish I could tell that
website to 'chill the fuck out' and 'take a break,' because it's just
a song.”
“I think we live in a world today
where no matter what you do, you're doing something wrong, whether
it's cultural appropriation or it's being insensitive to certain
groups of people. We just live in that age where everything we do is
wrong and, unfortunately, everyone's looking for a reason to have
their voices heard, and sometimes it's not always in the most
positive way,” she added.
When asked to talk about her own
sexuality, Lovato answered: “Thank you for the opportunity, but I
think I'm going to pass.”
“As someone who is an LGBT advocate,
is there a reason you choose not to speak openly about your
sexuality?”
“I just feel like everyone's always
looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show
or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like
it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the
things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about,
but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it
comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has
nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where
everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not
giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary,” Lovato answered.
The documentary Lovato alluded to is
titled Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated and it premieres on
YouTube October 12.
“I answer a lot of question in my
documentary,” she added.