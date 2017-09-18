Singer-actress Demi Lovato is keeping mum on her sexuality.

In an interview with Pride Source published Friday, Lovato, 25, was asked about her song Cool for the Summer, which became an anthem for the LGBT community, and whether its message was that same-sex intimacy has to be a secret.

“My intention with the song was just fun and bi-curiosity,” Lovato answered. “I think people look at song lyrics – they look too into it. I wish I could tell that website to 'chill the fuck out' and 'take a break,' because it's just a song.”

“I think we live in a world today where no matter what you do, you're doing something wrong, whether it's cultural appropriation or it's being insensitive to certain groups of people. We just live in that age where everything we do is wrong and, unfortunately, everyone's looking for a reason to have their voices heard, and sometimes it's not always in the most positive way,” she added.

When asked to talk about her own sexuality, Lovato answered: “Thank you for the opportunity, but I think I'm going to pass.”

“As someone who is an LGBT advocate, is there a reason you choose not to speak openly about your sexuality?”

“I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary,” Lovato answered.

The documentary Lovato alluded to is titled Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated and it premieres on YouTube October 12.

“I answer a lot of question in my documentary,” she added.