Australian tennis great Margaret Court
warned this week that allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry will
lead to the end of Christmas.
The Australian government is spending
an estimated $122 million on a postal survey which asks, “Do you
support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?”
Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not
binding.
Court, who amassed more major tennis
titles than any other player, is currently a Christian minister in
Perth and an outspoken opponent of marriage equality.
In an interview with The
West Australian, Court explained that gay people want the
right to marry in order to destroy the institution of marriage.
“We already have 36,000 gay couples
in this nation, that's not a lot of people when you think about the
25 million,” Court said. “They already have civil unions. They
want marriage because they want to destroy it.”
“It's not about marriage. It will
affect Christian schools. It will affect freedom of speech.”
“There will be no Mother's Day.
There will be no Father's Day. There will be no Easter. There will
be no Christmas,” she added.
Results of the vote are set to be
announced on November 15.