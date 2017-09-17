The Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School on Thursday withdrew a visiting fellow invitation to Chelsea Manning.

Manning was released from prison in August after serving 7 years of a 35-year prison sentence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas for violating the Espionage Act. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term.

(Related: Trump calls Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor.”)

Manning, 29, came out transgender on the day after she was sentenced.

The school acted after Michael Morell, former deputy director and acting director of the CIA, resigned his senior fellowship post at Harvard and CIA Director Mike Pompeo canceled an appearance at the school to protest its decision to include Manning as a vising fellow.

Morell said that the school should not “honor a convicted felon and leaker of classified information.”

Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, said in a statement that the school was withdrawing its invitation.

“We are withdrawing the invitation to her to serve as a Visiting Fellow – and the perceived honor that it implies to some people – while maintaining the invitation for her to spend a day at the Kennedy School and speak in the Forum,” Elmendorf said.

“I apologize to her and to the many concerned people from whom I have heard today for not recognizing upfront the full implications of our original invitation,” he added.