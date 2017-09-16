Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among the luminaries who on Friday paid tribute to Edith Windsor, who passed in Manhattan at the age of 88.

Windsor, often called the “mother of marriage equality,” successfully challenged the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), a law that prohibited federal agencies from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples. The Supreme Court's 2013 ruling paved the way for Obergefell, which found that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

At her funeral at New York City's Temple Emanu-El, Clinton eulogized Windsor, whom she described as having a “positive, lasting influence on our country and the world.”

“How she experienced loss, grief, and injustice made her only more generous, more open-hearted, and more fearless in her fight. She refused to give up on the promise of America. There wasn’t a cynical, defeatist bone in her body. That’s especially important for us to remember now. Through her determination and sheer force of will, she brought us another step closer to that more perfect union. Now, in this moment when so much hard-fought progress is hanging in the balance, it is up to all of us to pick up where she left off,” Clinton said.

In closing, Clinton quoted poet Mary Oliver: “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

“Let us continue to be inspired by Edie's wild and precious life,” Clinton added. “And let us make her proud every day of how we answer that question for ourselves. Thank you, Edie.”

While former President Barack Obama said that Windsor made a “bit difference to America,” President Donald Trump has kept mum on her passing.