Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died Monday. She was 46.

According to TMZ.com, Rounds was found dead in her home of an apparent suicide, though her cause of death has not been confirmed publicly. Her obituary says she “died unexpectedly.”

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O'Donnell told TMZ. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child.”

O'Donnell, 55, and Rounds married in New York in June of 2012 after a brief courtship. Seven months after tying the knot, the couple adopted their daughter, Dakota, who is now 4 years old. They split in 2014 and divorced the following year. O'Donnell also has four children from a previous relationship.

Rounds' mother also responded to reports that her daughter took her own life.

“[I]f anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated,” she said in a statement posted online. “There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

Rounds is survived by her wife, parents, brother, two daughters, step-son and other family. A private memorial service is being held by the family for Rounds.