Roy Moore, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Alabama, earlier this year blamed the legalization of sodomy and abortion for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Moore made the comments in February during a speech at the Open Door Baptist Church, CNN reported.

“Because you have despised His word and trust in perverseness an oppression, and say thereon … therefore this iniquity will be to you as a breach ready to fall, swell out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instance,” Moore said, quoting the Old Testament's Book of Isiah. “Sounds a little bit like the Pentagon, whose breaking came suddenly at an instance, doesn't it?”

"If you think that's coincidence, if you go to verse 25, 'there should be up on every high mountain and upon every hill rivers and streams of water in the day of the great slaughter when the towers will fall.' You know, we've suffered a lot in this country, maybe, just maybe, because we've distanced ourselves from the one that has it within his hands to heal this land."

Elsewhere in his speech, Moore suggested that God was angry at the United States because “we legalized sodomy” and “legitimize abortion.”

Last year, Moore, a hardline conservative, was ousted from the Alabama Supreme Court after he ordered judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell, which struck down same-sex marriage bans across the nation.

Moore has previously stated that marriage equality goes against God.