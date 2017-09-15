British singer Sam Smith covers the
October issue of UK gay glossy Attitude.
Smith, 25, last week dropped his first
single in two years, Too Good at Goodbyes, and has confirmed
that his as-yet titled sophomore album will arrive before Christmas.
Smith's debut album, In the Lonely Hour, was named Best Pop
Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015.
Sir Elton John interviewed Smith for
the magazine.
“I came out when I was ten,” Smith
said. “I'd finished primary school and was going into secondary
school.”
“I was very sure of, and in, myself,”
he continued. “When I told my mum she said she always knew. She
said she knew when I was three. My dad just asked if I was
absolutely sure. They were incredibly supportive.”
“I think my dad was scared for me,
because of his own life experience. He grew up in Fulham and where he
went to school it just wasn’t very accepting. I think he saw a lot
of kids get bullied and just felt really nervous for me.”
“He didn’t have a problem with it,
but he worried about me, especially when, at 16, I used to wear a lot
of make-up and dressed differently,” Smith added.