Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull is among the 24 Liberal and National MPs and senators
calling on voters to vote yes on a postal survey on same-sex
marriage.
According to The
Guardian, it is the first time Turnbull, who has previously
voiced his support for marriage equality, has encouraged Australians
to answer yes on the survey, which asks: “Do you support a change
in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?”
“We do so because we respect and
believe in the equality of the loving relationships enjoyed by
thousands of Australian same-sex couples,” the statement reads. “We
do so because we believe in individual rights and freedoms.”
“[Marriage] is an important social
institution that promotes stable long-term relationships of mutual
commitment. Extending this commitment to same-sex couples will
promote greater social, emotional and economic stability, which can
only strengthen our nation.”
“We encourage our fellow Australians
to join us in voting yes in the postal survey, which we hope will
deliver a positive endorsement of love, respect, freedom and equality
before the law,” it added.
The statement also says that the
parliamentarians have “an equal commitment to freedom of religion.”
Participation in the survey is
non-compulsory and the results are not binding.