Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is among the 24 Liberal and National MPs and senators calling on voters to vote yes on a postal survey on same-sex marriage.

According to The Guardian, it is the first time Turnbull, who has previously voiced his support for marriage equality, has encouraged Australians to answer yes on the survey, which asks: “Do you support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?”

“We do so because we respect and believe in the equality of the loving relationships enjoyed by thousands of Australian same-sex couples,” the statement reads. “We do so because we believe in individual rights and freedoms.”

“[Marriage] is an important social institution that promotes stable long-term relationships of mutual commitment. Extending this commitment to same-sex couples will promote greater social, emotional and economic stability, which can only strengthen our nation.”

“We encourage our fellow Australians to join us in voting yes in the postal survey, which we hope will deliver a positive endorsement of love, respect, freedom and equality before the law,” it added.

The statement also says that the parliamentarians have “an equal commitment to freedom of religion.”

Participation in the survey is non-compulsory and the results are not binding.