Christian conservatives David and Jason Benham posted a video on Monday in which they blame recent hurricanes on America's failure to repent on LGBT rights after 9/11.

The brothers made their claims in a video they posted on Facebook on the anniversary of 9/11.

In the video, they blamed recent hurricanes Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida on Americans' continued support for LGBT rights following the terrorist attack.

“One of the things we heard a lot 16 years ago was rebuild, rebuild, rebuild,” David Benham said. “But the word we didn’t hear was repent, because as a nation if you would have told us back then in 2001 that in 2017 we would be completely redefining what gender means, what marriage means, what sexuality means, people wouldn’t even be standing for the anthem, and there’d be riots and protests in our streets and white supremacists with torches in their hands, and Antifa bullying and beating people into comas, I would have said there’s no way that would happen.”

“So today, there's a message from God for us.”

“So God is speaking through the wind and now we have, just yesterday, Hurricane Irma touching land in Florida and God is speaking, saying, 'I'm making the wind my messengers,'” Jason Benham said, a reference to Psalms 104:4, which reads, “God, he makes the winds his messengers.”

David Benham added: “We see that morally and spiritually today. The boundaries that God has put out for us morally are for our flourishing and for his best in our lives.”

“And when we say that gender, there is no boundary,” he continued, “When we say that sexuality, there is no boundary. When we say that marriage can be whatever you want it to be, we are breaching the boundaries of God and we as a country on the anniversary of 9/11, sixteen years after that horrific terrorist act took place in our country, God is speaking: ‘Repent. Yes, you’ve rebuilt, but it’s time to repent.’”