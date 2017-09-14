Christian conservatives David and Jason
Benham posted a video on Monday in which they blame recent hurricanes
on America's failure to repent on LGBT rights after 9/11.
The brothers made their claims in a
video they posted on Facebook on the anniversary of 9/11.
In the video, they blamed recent
hurricanes Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida on Americans'
continued support for LGBT rights following the terrorist attack.
“One of the things we heard a lot 16
years ago was rebuild, rebuild, rebuild,” David
Benham said. “But the word we didn’t hear was repent, because
as a nation if you would have told us back then in 2001 that in 2017
we would be completely redefining what gender means, what marriage
means, what sexuality means, people wouldn’t even be standing for
the anthem, and there’d be riots and protests in our streets and
white supremacists with torches in their hands, and Antifa bullying
and beating people into comas, I would have said there’s no way
that would happen.”
“So today, there's a message from God
for us.”
“So God is speaking through the wind
and now we have, just yesterday, Hurricane Irma touching land in
Florida and God is speaking, saying, 'I'm making the wind my
messengers,'” Jason Benham said, a reference to Psalms 104:4, which
reads, “God, he makes the winds his messengers.”
David Benham added: “We see that
morally and spiritually today. The boundaries that God has put out
for us morally are for our flourishing and for his best in our
lives.”
“And when we say that gender, there
is no boundary,” he continued, “When we say that sexuality, there
is no boundary. When we say that marriage can be whatever you want it
to be, we are breaching the boundaries of God and we as a country on
the anniversary of 9/11, sixteen years after that horrific terrorist
act took place in our country, God is speaking: ‘Repent. Yes,
you’ve rebuilt, but it’s time to repent.’”