French authorities said this week they
thwarted a terrorist plot that targeted gay nightclubs in Paris.
Details of the plot were revealed
Tuesday during a hearing at the French National Assembly.
According to BFM
TV, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told lawmakers that the plot
was uncovered on August 22 and that it involved “Parisian
nightclubs and gay establishments in particular.” Specific targets
were not named.
“This is what Daesh wants: To divide
the national community and ensure that in our country there are
clashes among the French people,” said Collomb, a reference to
ISIS. “This is a trap that we must not fall for.”
The lone gunman who killed 49 and
wounded dozens when he opened fire in a gay nightclub in Orlando,
Florida last year pledged his allegiance to ISIS, though there is
little evidence connecting him to the group.
“This could have been the 'French
Orlando' and is a reminder that the struggle for equality and dignity
of LGBTI people is by no means over in France,” Fabrice Houdart, a
gay man from Paris who works at the United Nations in New York, told
the
Washington
Blade.
Collomb also told lawmakers that
authorities have thwarted 12 terrorists plots in France since the
start of the year.