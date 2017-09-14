RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj married his partner CJ at RuPaul's DragCon in New York City.

The wedding was officiated by Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and its spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars. Visage is a registered officiate.

Minj, who appeared on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars 2, asked 8-year-old Lactacia to be her flower girl for her wedding after giving her a makeover. After asking what is a flower girl, Lactacia agreed to participate in the wedding.

CJ, dressed as Prince Charming, joined his future husband – dressed as Snow White – on stage and Visage proceeded to marry the couple.

“I've seen what you've been through and what you've overcome and you overcame it together,” Visage told the couple in marrying them.

In an Instagram post, Minj told followers that he's “never been so happy.”

“Today I said 'I Do!' to my love @thecee_jay at #dragcon surrounded by all good things!” Minj captioned a photo of the pair. “Thank you @michellevisage for marrying us, you've been on this two year journey with us and we love you so much! Thank you guys for sharing the joy, I'm exhausted but I've never been so happy! XoXoX”