RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger
Minj married his partner CJ at RuPaul's DragCon in New York City.
The wedding was officiated by Michelle
Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and its spin-off
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars. Visage is a registered
officiate.
Minj, who appeared on season seven of
RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars 2, asked 8-year-old
Lactacia to be her flower girl for her wedding after giving her a
makeover. After asking what is a flower girl, Lactacia agreed to
participate in the wedding.
CJ, dressed as Prince Charming, joined
his future husband – dressed as Snow White – on stage and Visage
proceeded to marry the couple.
“I've seen what you've been through
and what you've overcome and you overcame it together,” Visage told
the couple in marrying them.
In an Instagram post, Minj told
followers that he's “never been so happy.”
“Today I said 'I Do!' to my love
@thecee_jay at #dragcon surrounded by all good things!” Minj
captioned a photo of the pair. “Thank you @michellevisage for
marrying us, you've been on this two year journey with us and we love
you so much! Thank you guys for sharing the joy, I'm exhausted but
I've never been so happy! XoXoX”